WWE Raw के धमाकेदार एपिसोड के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दी जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं

Murphy was absolutely amazing, his reaction to what he did. He’s so damn good, can’t wait for him to turn on Seth #WWERaw — David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) July 28, 2020 (मर्फी काफी शानदार है। वो काफी अच्छे है। सैथ के ऊपर टर्न देखने का इंतजार नहीं होता।) @DMcIntyreWWE is the most amazing wrestler to be WWE champion in last couple of years and has a potential to be a Mega star... @WWE please don't ruin his title run make him win against Randy..#WWERaw #WWESummerslam pic.twitter.com/iSRYKcScmm — Abubakar #PushCesaro (@abubakeryousuf) July 28, 2020 (पिछले कुछ सालों में मैकइंटायर सबसे अच्छे WWE चैंपियन अभी तक रहे हैं। उनमें मेगा स्टार बनने की क्षमता है।) I want a rematch in SummerSlam #WWERAW @SashaBanksWWE @WWEAsuka — Joshua Gerali (@joshtagram_s) July 28, 2020 (मैं समरस्लैम में रीमैच देखना चाहता हूं।) Randy vs Mclntyre for the SummerSlam!!! It's going to be a blockbuster showdown!!!#RandyAsANewChampion #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/L2GYR1XJmP — 💚HD💙 (@harshitdwivedi_) July 28, 2020 (रैैंडी औऱ मैकइंटायर का मैच समरस्लैम में। ये एक ब्लाकबस्टर शो होगा।) Raw was allright tonight. The main event was nice and entertaining and just like @pcwesner said how the show would end it happened exactly like that!! Enjoyed the ending though. #WWERaw — Mridul Nair (@MridulMax) July 28, 2020 (रॉ ठीकठाक थी। मेन इवेंट काफी अच्छा था।) @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @RandyOrton at #Summerslam will be a marquee match. #WWERaw — Nehzquik (@Nehzquik) July 28, 2020 (मैकइंटायर और रैंडी ऑर्टन का मैच समरस्लैम में शानदार होगा।) I give raw a 5 out of 10 because it was a good show Sasha vs asuka was the best match of the night #WWERaw — aundreyus (@waundreyus2) July 28, 2020 (10 में से 5 नंबर रॉ को दूंगा क्योंकि ये अच्छा शो था। असुका और साशा का सबसे अच्छा मैच रहा।) . @35_Dominik has done a tremendous job in the WWE so far. #WWERAW — Jeremy Bennett (@JBHuskers) July 28, 2020 (डॉमिनिक ने अभी तक शानदार काम किया है।) Tonight #WWERaw Was Everything I Expected 🔥🔥🔥🔥...Great Matches Great Storytelling And #SummerSlam Is Going To Be Fantastic...Also We Need Full Kana At SummerSlam To Dethrone #BayleyDosStraps For Beating Up Kairi pic.twitter.com/wN8iOguh2b — そのような良いたわごと (@WWEKiNgWrEsTLiN) July 28, 2020 (इस हफ्ते रॉ में वो सब हुआ जो चाहते थे। अच्छे मैच और अच्छी स्टोरी। समरस्लैम में मजा आएगा।) Raw was so good #WWERaw — Cb4three20 (@CbTurner6) July 28, 2020 (रॉ काफी अच्छी थी।) Great episode! Lots of interesting story development, & a great match between Sasha/Asuka. #WWERaw https://t.co/8jbmN8t8iM — Smark 4 Wrasslin' (@Smark4Wrasslin) July 28, 2020 (रॉ का ये बहुत अच्छा एपिसोड था।) Raw sucked once again but that @DMcIntyreWWE vs @HEELZiggler match was awesome and now the Legend Killer himself @RandyOrton gets a WWE CHAMPIONSHIP match at SummerSlam awesome #MrOuttaNowhere #WWERaw — JD Havoc (@JDhavoc37) July 28, 2020 (रॉ अच्छी नहीं रही लेकिन मैकइंटायर और जिगलर का मैच अच्छा था। ) Raw was good this week. If you don’t think so your a hater. 😂 #WWERAW — kຖ໐ຟz (@RollaKnowz) July 28, 2020 (इस हफ्ते की रॉ अच्छी थी।) what a show. #WWERaw — TheSurge (@GuruOfAllThings) July 28, 2020 (क्या शो था।) Pretty good RAW, tonight. I enjoyed most of what I saw, and we got some stuff confirmed for SummerSlam. We also had some fairly good in-ring action. W.#WWERAW — P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) July 28, 2020 (रॉ काफी अच्ची थी।)-www.sportskeeda.com