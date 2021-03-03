5 Useful Tricks That Could Help You to Win a Fantasy Cricket Match

According to the Financial Express, more than 64% of users of online fantasy sports platforms have agreed that they are satisfied with the experience and that cricket drives user engagement. Also, 54.94% of the respondents have agreed that participating in fantasy cricket contests has helped to increase their knowledge of cricket.

For cricket fans, fantasy cricket is so much more than an online game. It is a wholesome experience that takes them to a world of sports where they get to enjoy the cricket fever of the actual ground, but virtually. Users get to create their virtual cricket teams and select from among the high-performing real players whose performance is excellent on the ground. The online game involves a lot of game analysis, strategizing, and thrill.

You can connect with your favorite sports and spend endless hours participating in leagues and tournaments by downloading the MPL fantasy app. To help you increase your chances of winning a fantasy cricket match, here are a few tricks. Take a look.

1. Research the pitch report and analyze the weather

Studying the pitch report and assessing the weather is something that most fantasy cricket players seem to ignore or overlook. Therefore, they end up picking the wrong players for the team. If you are going to play an afternoon game with a dry, slow pitch, you cannot have swing bowlers on your team. You need to have spinners, which will give you a winning edge against your opponent. Similarly, if the pitch is like the one in the Wankhede stadium, swing bowlers and power hitters should be on your team. So, don’t forget to do your research before creating your virtual cricket team.

Understanding the weather conditions is also crucial. Imagine that you have selected the perfect team and you are ready for the match, but rains throw all of your plans out of the window. In some cases like cricket matches in England, you might face overcast conditions and this offers more swing to the bowlers. Before the game begins, make sure that you have an idea about the weather conditions and plan your batting and bowling line-up accordingly.

2. Be very careful when selecting the captain and vice-captain of your team

Both the captain and the vice-captain are important for your team. If you make the right choice, it can be a game-changer for you. Also, it might be a determiner when it comes to winning or losing. As a general rule, the captain scores 2X times the points that he has scored, and the vice-captain scores 1.5X times.

You can select the right players to head your team by conducting an in-depth study into the performance of the real players. Consider their form, performance and also take into consideration their performance in different types of venues.

3. Make room for all-rounders in your cricket team

All-rounders are players who are great at bowling and batting, such as Ben Stokes, Jason Holder, Ravindra Jadeja, Shakib Al Hasan, and so on. With all-rounders on your team, you can score points for both bowling and batting. They also make amazing choices for captaincy. Moreover, in limited over matches like ODIs and T20s, you should pick death overs bowlers and powerplay because the chances of picking wickets are extremely high.

4. Don’t play all the matches, but select the ones that you’re confident about

If you don’t care whether your fantasy cricket team wins or loses and you just want to have fun, you can go ahead and play all the available matches. It will surely keep you hooked for hours. But, if you want your team to win, you need to stop randomly selecting matches and playing. You have to take your time because, for every match that you sign up for, you need to do your research. You have to study the pitch report, assess the weather, check the performance of the players and accordingly create your team of 11 out of 25 players. The research bit is going to take a bit of your team, but it will enhance your chances of winning the match.

5. Toss

In cricket, toss can be a great leveler. The toss gives a team a competitive advantage as one gets a clearer view of the batting order. When you have an idea as to what you are up against, you can accordingly shuffle your team or change your strategy to win. You can get a head start on your opponent and increase your chances of winning.

An additional pro trick that you can apply is creating multiple teams to participate in a contest. The more number of teams, the better are your chances of winning. You can select 5 to 6 core players for your team who you can depend on and build your teams around those players. Remember to make various combinations, along with rotating your captain, as well as, vice-captain for the different teams.

You need to learn and apply these fantasy cricket tricks to truly make it big. Now, all you need to do is download the fantasy cricket app, register and create an account, and create your team. Participate in current or upcoming matches and score high points to climb up the leaderboard. Let the cricket fever begin!