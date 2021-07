WBCHSE HS Result 2021 live West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) to announce 12 or HS results 2021 today (July 22) at 3 p.m. Students can view results on official websites- wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. WBCHSE will announce the results of the West Bengal 12th board at 3pm and क्लिक »-www.ibc24.in