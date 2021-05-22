मध्यप्रदेश पर्यटन पर आधारित ट्रेवल शो 'द जिप्सीस' का होगा प्रसारण

- एमपी टूरिज्म बोर्ड के साथ ट्रेवलएक्सपी चैनल द्वारा निर्मित भोपाल, 22 मई (हि.स.)। मध्यप्रदेश पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए दुनिया के पहले 4के इंटरनेशनल ट्रैवल चैनल ट्रेवलएक्सपी ने मध्यप्रदेश के पर्यटन स्थलों पर आधारित एक ट्रैवल शो 'द जिप्सीस' का निर्माण किया है, जो 28 मई को शाम 7:30 बजे ट्रेवलएक्सपी चैनल पर प्रसारित किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में शनिवार प्रमुख सचिव पर्यटन एवं प्रबंध निदेशक म.प्र. पर्यटन बोर्ड शिव शेखर शुक्ला ने कहा कि ट्रेवलएक्सपी के सहयोग से हमें दुनिया भर के यात्रा-प्रेमियों तक पहुंचने में मदद मिलेगी और वे निश्चित रूप से पर्यटन के लिए मध्यप्रदेश की ओर आकर्षित होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मध्यप्रदेश पर्यटन बोर्ड ने इस ट्रैवल शो को बनाने में एसोसिएट पार्टनर की भूमिका निभायी है। कार्यक्रम को ट्रेवलएक्सपी इंडिया फ़ीड, ट्रेवलएक्सपी तमिल, ट्रेवलएक्सपी (यूरोप), ट्रेवलएक्सपी 4के यूएसए, ट्रेवलएक्सपी (जर्मनी) और यूके (राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय) चैनलों पर प्रसारित किया जायेगा। 'द जिप्सीस' का ट्रेलर लॉन्च होने के 12 घंटों के भीतर ही आधा मिलियन से अधिक बार देखा जा चुका है। शुक्ला ने बताया कि ट्रेवल शो 'द जिप्सी' की शूटिंग इस साल की शुरुआत में सभी कोविड प्रोटोकॉल और दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए की गई थी। लोकप्रिय अभिनेत्री, प्रभावशाली और वीजे क्रिसन बैरेटो और बेनाफ्शा सूनावाला ने पूरे मध्यप्रदेश में भ्रमण किया, स्थानीय रीति-रिवाजों की खोज की और प्रदेश के सबसे शानदार स्थलों के रोमांच से जुड़ते हुए इस ट्रेवल शो को शूट किया है। इस दौरान शुक्ला का कहना यह भी रहा कि ट्रेवलएक्सपी के साथ साझेदारी एमपी टूरिज्म की मध्यप्रदेश के टूरिज्म को प्रचार करने की रणनीति के लिए एक अहम कदम है, जो मध्यप्रदेश टूरिज्म को नीदरलैंड, बुल्गारिया, दुबई, यूके, आयरलैंड और भारत सहित 40 से अधिक देशों के 12 करोड़ से अधिक घरों के पर्यटन प्रेमियों को आकर्षित करेगा। ट्रेवलएक्सपी चैनल पर यह शो सब्सक्रिप्शन लेने वाले दर्शकों के लिए प्री-रिलीज़ भी किया जाएगा। Travelxp HD @_7:30 PM Travelxp SD @8:00PM Travelxp Balkans @ 9:00PM Travelxp 4K (North America, Europe, Germany) @8:00PM Show Date Show Date Show Date Show Date The Gypsies Mandu 28th May The Gypsies Mandu 28th May The Gypsies Mandu 28th May The Gypsies Mandu 28th May The Gypsies_Maheshwar 29th May The Gypsies_Maheshwar 29th May The Gypsies_Maheshwar 29th May The Gypsies_Maheshwar 29th May The Gypsies Hanumantiya 30th May The Gypsies Hanumantiya 30th May The Gypsies Hanumantiya 30th May The Gypsies Hanumantiya 30th May The Gypsies_Tawa 4th June The Gypsies_Tawa 4th June The Gypsies_Tawa 4th June The Gypsies_Tawa 4th June The Gypsies_Panchmarhi 5th June The Gypsies_Panchmarhi 5th June The Gypsies_Panchmarhi 5th June The Gypsies_Panchmarhi 5th June The Gypsies_Bhopal 6th June The Gypsies_Bhopal 6th June The Gypsies_Bhopal 6th June The Gypsies_Bhopal 6th June The Gypsies_Jabalpur 11th June The Gypsies_Jabalpur 11th June The Gypsies_Jabalpur 11th June The Gypsies_Jabalpur 11th June The Gypsies_Bandhavgarh 12th June The Gypsies_Bandhavgarh 12th June The Gypsies_Bandhavgarh 12th June The Gypsies_Bandhavgarh 12th June The Gypsies_Parsili 13th June The Gypsies_Parsili 13th June The Gypsies_Parsili 13th June The Gypsies_Parsili 13th June The Gypsies_Gwalior 18th June The Gypsies_Gwalior 18th June The Gypsies_Gwalior 18th June The Gypsies_Gwalior 18th June The Gypsies_Indore 19th June The Gypsies_Indore 19th June The Gypsies_Indore 19th June The Gypsies_Indore 19th June हिन्दुस्थान समाचार/डॉ. मयंक चतुर्वेदी