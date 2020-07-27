Three gunned down and two injured in Kasganj shoot -out.

By Darshan Kunwar Lucknow, July 27 (HS): Hours after three members of a family were gunned down and two others injured seriously, at crime-prone Kasganj's Hodelpur area, late Sunday night, U.P. Government on Monday beefed up security in trouble-prone area in a bid to prevent recurrence of violence. According to police sources, security has been tightened in Hodalpur area in view of its sensitivity because of its closer proximity to Soro Pilgrimage centre. "Under the circumstances, possibility of shoot out incident turning communal can not be ruled, so deployment of forces is necessary", said a senior police officer at Kasganj. Additional DG(L&O) Prashant Kumar said the bizarre incident occurred around 11.45 PM when 6 family members of Hodalpur village head Saraswati including her father in law Rajpal, were on their way to their Hodelpur residence after closing their building material shop, outside Hodelpur village. "As they reached near a power sub-station, a 20- member armed goons suddenly reached there on cars and fired multiple rounds of shots from a distance, leaving three family members dead and two others seriously injured on the spot. While three slain persons identified as Bhupendra, Prem Singh and Radha Charan died on the spot, two others- Two others seriously injured-Pramod and Guddu were rushed to District Aligarh hospital.Both of them have suffered serious gun shot injuries. According to police, old enmity is reported to be cause of killings." However, police have yet to ascertain the exact cause of shoot-out. "We have deployed PAC and police forces in strength to prevent any recurrence of violence," said U.P ADG Prashant Kumar. Hindusthan Samachar / Radha Tiwary He said 7 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident and efforts are on to arrest more.-hindusthansamachar.in