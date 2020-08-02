सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्त, रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई नई दिल्ली। सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्त हो गए हैं। उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। यह जानकारी अमिताभ बच्चन के पुत्र अभिषेक बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर दी है। T 3613 – I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020 अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि मेरा कोविड की परीक्षण की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। मैं एकांतवास में घर वापस आ गया हूं। सर्वशक्तिमान की कृपा, मा बाबूजी के आशीर्वाद, प्रार्थना और निकट और प्यारे और दोस्तों के प्रशंसकों और नानावती में उत्कृष्ट देखभाल और नर्सिंग ने इस दिन को देखना मेरे लिए संभव बना दिया है। my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020 अभिषेक बच्चन ने ट्वीटकर कहा कि मैं, दुर्भाग्यवश कुछ कॉमरेडिटी के कारण कोविड -19 पॉजिटिव हूं और अस्पताल में रहूंगा। फिर, आप सभी को मेरे परिवार के लिए जारी शुभकामनाओं और प्रार्थनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद। बहुत दीन और ऋणी। मैं इसे हरा दूंगा और स्वस्थ होकर लौटूंगा! वादा I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020 Thank You, Like our Facebook Page - @24GhanteUpdate 24 Ghante Online | Latest Hindi News-24ghanteonline.com