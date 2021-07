Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 -Maharashtra Board will announce SSC result 2021 Maharashtra Board on July 16, 2021 at 1 pm. The board will publish the Maharashtra SSC 2021 result online on mahresult.nic.in 2021. Students need to enter their roll number and mother's name to check Maharashtra 10th result 2021. A क्लिक »-www.ibc24.in