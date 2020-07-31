ASSOCHAM hails the new Education Poilicy .

Ankur Bhattacharya Kolkata, July 31 (HS) The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has heartily welcomed the new National Education Policy 2020 as well as the decision to include 3-year pre-schooling for all before starting the formal education. For ensuring quality education, creation of a strong foundation like the system of pre schooling was very important and absolutely necessary, feels Tamal Mukherjee Chairman, ASSOCHAM School Education in Eastern region. Hailing the union government's decision to extend the right to education to all children between age group of three and 18 years, Mukherjee here today described it as a step in the right direction towards ensuring quality education for all. He said about 3 years ago ASSOCHAM had initiated a unique programme called "Pehle Preschool" for making Pre school Education compulsory and said now after a long wait it had finally got recognition from the Centre in the New Education Policy for its implementation across the country. Also welcoming the new Education Policy,Taranjit Singh,ASSOCHAM Co Chairman, Eastern Region said such a well thought out policy was long overdue and the formation of the Higher Education Council of India for higher education regulation in the country was a right move . He said for holistic development of education in the country all measures which had been suggested in the policy would be very useful for all practical purposes. In this connection he referred to the provisions of undergraduates to have several options to help them focus on multi disciplinary forms of learning to improve their career prospects. . 'It’s an all encompassing policy' Singh said and expressed happiness that several suggestions given by the industry members and stakeholders were duly considered in the new police framework. Hindusthan Samachar-hindusthansamachar.in