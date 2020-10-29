Tension ran high in Bagnan during 12 hour bandh

Bagnan (Howrah)/ Kolkata, 29 October (HS): Tension ran high in and around Bagnan town in neighbouring Howrah district today after BJP West Bengal state Juba Morcha President Saumitra Khan, MP, was prevented by the police from reaching the house of a deceased BJP worker and the arrest of several BJP supporters during a 12 hour bandh in the area. Alleging large scale police atrocities on BJP workers by the police and local Trinamool Congress supporters, Khan who has been demanding immediate release of all party workers, reportedly threatened violence and arson in the entire district if no steps were taken by the district authorities to end harassment and unprovoked attacks on BJP workers. Later protesting against the alleged unprovoked police lathi charge on party workers, Khan sat on the road in a dharna along with hundreds of his party supporters shouting slogans against the government and the police force. Later they also tried to storm into the local police station, but were prevented by the lathi wielding force from moving further. Incidentally, the BJP has called the Dawn to Dusk Bagnan bandh today to protest the recent killing of party worker Kinkar Majir by unknown assailants in the locality. Hindusthan Samachar- Ankur Bhattacharya-hindusthansamachar.in