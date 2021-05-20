srnh-to-have-1066-beds-to-tackle-covid-third-wave

PRAYAGRAJ, May 20 (HS): The Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH), Prayagraj will soon have 1066 beds for Covid patients to improve its infrastructure, especially in view of health experts' warnings regarding the third wave of the pandemic. Around 702 of these would be ICU beds, with the remainder reserved for people who need to be isolated owing to Covid-19. Experts have warned that the third wave will be deadly for children, thus 85 ICU beds will be reserved for them. SRNH is the district's only Level-3 Covid-19 treatment facility. The DM also directed officials to set up special intensive care units (ICU)/Step Down Units (SDU) for corona virus-infected children, one for children under the age of one year (newborn intensive care unit) and another for children above the age of one year, at a recent meeting. “We are putting up a plan in this regard, which will be given out this week. This specifies the personnel and equipment requirements, among other things. Dr SP Singh, principal of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC), stated, “We hope to have these facilities ready as soon as possible”. SRN Hospital is an MLNMC affiliate hospital. According to Dr. Singh, the SRN Hospital currently has 314 ICU and 224 isolation beds for Covid-19 patients. “Once the revised plans are completed, we intend to have a total of 702 ICU/SDU beds for Covid patients in the hospital, including 85 beds for children, as well as an extra 364 isolation beds for coronavirus-infected patients. “Total bed capacity for Covid patients would increase to 1066, with 388 new ICU-SDU beds and 140 new isolation beds,” he stated. Dr. Santosh Kumar Singh, a member of the MLNMC team, explained the concept of the step-down unit, or SDU. SDUs, also known as transitional care units or intermediate care units, care for patients who have a more serious illness than a ward patient but do not require ICU monitoring. According to him, the notion is that an SDU relieves pressure on the ICU, improving patient outcomes while increasing efficiency. According to Dr Singh, these preparations are being made for the Covid-19's third wave, which, according to many renowned medical professionals and scientists, could be particularly deadly for youngsters. SRN Hospital has received 100 new monitors for its Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 80 ventilators, and 150 high-end multi-parameter monitors from the state government in the previous few days, all in an effort to improve its ability to tackle the challenges of the Covid-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital has decided to build a new 40-bed ward for children infected with Covid-19. After proper deliberation, the DM instructed that a proposal in this respect be given to the state government for approval as soon as possible at a meeting with Beli Hospital authorities. Sanjay Goyal, the divisional commissioner, has also directed officials to begin Covid-19 testing at SN Children's Hospital, as children are thought to be particularly vulnerable during the pandemic's third wave. HS/Abhishek Awasthi