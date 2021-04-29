cm-yogi-orders-to-increase-covid-beds-in-up-hospitals

-Number of ICU, HCU beds in L-2 and L-3 hospitals to be doubled -Haj House and Cancer Hospital to function as temporary Covid Hospitals Lucknow, 29 April (HS) : In a bid to provide proper medical treatment to critical covid patients amid a massive surge in the coronavirus infections in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to double the number of ICU and HCU beds in all the level 2 and 3 (L-2 and L-3) hospitals, especially the sensitive ones, in addition to the existing capacity of the beds. Taking cognisance of the current covid situation in the state, CM Yogi instructed the concerned authorities to increase the number of ICU and HCU beds in all the high-load districts with immediate effect, so that no person is deprived of complete medical aid. The beds in all districts shall be equipped with oxygen facilities. In addition to this, special instructions have been issued to increase as many as 1,500 to 2,000 beds in the state capital in the coming week. “Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in collaboration with the state government will set up a 255-bed L-2/L-3 temporary covid hospital at the Haj House, for which the preparations are being carrying out on a war-footing,” informed District Magistrate Lucknow, Abhishek Prakash adding that “over 100 Covid beds will also be added in the Super Speciality Cancer Hospital, Chak Ganjaria City (CG City).” There are currently more than 1,16,000 L-1 beds and over 65,000 L-2 and L-3 beds in the state. Besides, a total of 5,500 beds are currently functional in the state capital. "UP has an excellent experience of Covid management and our policies have even received global acclaim. Our victory in this battle of COVID-19 is certain. Every citizen of the state has an important role in it. Compliance with the COVID protocol is in everyone's interest. Masks, sanitisation and physical distancing have to be included in our lifestyle,” asserted the CM, while holding a high-level covid review meeting with the senior officials on Thursday. Take Medical Help to grassroots: Yogi Despite sufficient availability of medical resources in the state, due to an unprecedented rise in the covid-19 cases daily, the hospitals and health systems are increasingly coming under pressure. To strengthen the existing health infrastructure and to ensure smooth and timely admission of critical Covid patients, the CM has instructed that sufficient number of ICU beds should be made available in districts with a high number of active Covid cases that include Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Jhansi. To bolster efforts to contain the pandemic, two community health centres (CHCs) in each district have been earmarked for Covid treatment. With this, the CM also stressed to expand and promote teleconsultation as OPD services are temporarily suspended in the midst of the raging pandemic. The CM also asked the Chief Minister’s office, Chief Secretary’s office, Additional Chief Secretary (health) and Principal Secretary (medical education) to regularly monitor the arrangements. “All facilities and needs of the people in home isolation should be taken care of and medical kits containing all types of essential medicines should be made available to them,” added the CM. It is pertinent to mention that, a total of 866 beds have been increased in just a span of a week in over 25 state-run medical colleges and 33 private medical colleges that have been operating as L-2 and L-3 Covid hospitals. Out of these 866 beds, 199 are ICU beds. Besides, in the last two months, as many as 2400 beds were increased. The process was initiated in March 2020, with the addition of 488 Isolation Beds. HS/ PN Dwivedi