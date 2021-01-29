adj-ghaziabad-yogesh-kumar-commits-suicide

Lucknow, 29 January (HS) : The Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Ghaziabad, Yogesh Kumar allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday. Cause behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for post-mortem. According to police the body of ADJ Yogesh Kumar was foung hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence located in judges colony under Sihani police station in the morning. No suicide note was found from the residence, police said. He was residing there alongwith his wife and two children. Yogesh Kumar was a native of Meerut district. After getting information senior administrative and police officers including DM and SSP rushed to the spot. Further investigation is underway, the police said. HS/ PN Dwivedi-hindusthansamachar.in