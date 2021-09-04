IN A FIRST, PUNJAB INKS MoU WITH AMCHAM INDIA; WILL FACILITATE EASE OF DOING BUSINESS WITH US COMPANIES

Mr. Agarwal also dwelled upon the high impact business reforms such as Right to Business Act 2020, Deemed Approvals, Central Inspection System amongst other that have been undertaken by the State Government to reduce time and cost incurred by businesses.

Invest Punjab CEO further said that USA is one of the focus countries for the Government of Punjab to promote Industrialization, Trade & Commerce. More than 20 American firms such as Amazon, Walmart, Quark, Cargill, Tyson, John Deere, Gates, Schreiber, Pepsi, Coca Cola, Teleperformance, Compu-Vision Consulting, Netsmartz Infotech have choosen Punjab as their preferred Investment destination. Immense opportunities across diversified sectors do exist for collaboration between USA and Punjab based enterprises.

Established in 2013 by the state government, the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion (Invest Punjab) is a single point of contact for facilitation of investors who are looking to set up a business in Punjab."Invest Punjab has been rated as the ''top-performing'' state IPA by the Government of India, said Mr. Agarwal.

Principal Secretary Investment Promotion, Mr. Hussan Lal, highlighted the conducive business ecosystem and progressive step undertaken by the State, which is home to more than 20 USA business establishments. Besides, he also showcased Punjab as an attractive destination to USA companies looking to diversify their operations in South East Asia. Mentioning the sectoral strengths in the state, he focused on various factors congenial to investment in Punjab such as peaceful labour relations, lucrative incentives with no domicile constraint.

Inviting the captains of the Industry to the upcoming 'Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, 2021', he enlightened the audience that Government of Punjab in its endeavor of inclusive and holistic development needs active representation of business leaders on 26th and 27th October, 2021.

Major B.S. Kohli, Advisor Invest Punjab, informed that Punjab has come a long way to shed its image of only an agrarian State and now has been looked upon by many industrial destinations as a force to reckon with. The State has seen some meaningful investment in last 4.5 years due to the business-friendly progressive policies and good governance of the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Government. "It is the inquisitiveness of the State that make us good learners and we would love to be tested by businesses", he said.

Present at the event, the top management of Pepsico, Google, John Deere, Baush & Lomb amongst other renowned US companies univocally showed confidence in State’s unmatched growth and inclusive development of all. Highlighting the "pro-industry atmosphere" in the state, captains of the industry stated that Punjab is slated to become a lighthouse state in the ease of doing business.

Pepsico President, Ahmed ElSheikh and John Deere Director Corporate Affair, Mukul Varshney, shared their experience of operating in Punjab. Sanjay Bhutani, Managing Director commended the strides State has made in building formidable Healthcare Infrastructure and extended his support for deploying self-sustainable model to further the MedTech sector in the State.