“ਪ੍ਰੋਸਟੇਟ ( ਗਦੂਦ) ਦੇ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਬਾਰੇ ਮੁੱਡਲੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ”

This book is Authored by state awardee Dr Baldev Singh Aulakh, chief Urologist & Transplant Surgeon, Aykai hospital, Ludhiana. Prostate cancer is one of the common cancers affecting men above the age of 50 and it affects different patients differently. Hence public need to know real course of treatment in their respective cases from qualified urologist and not fall prey to information on WhatsApp, internet or so called uneducated experts . Book tells about symptoms &signs , diagnosis, stages, various treatment modalities including surgery, radiotherapy, hormonal therapy and diet of these prostate cancer patients.

Dr Aulakh said that good news is prostate cancer is most curable and may not kill patients but bad news is patients consult urologist quite late as prostate is linked to urination and sex .Hence it is already wide spread by the time patient reaches urologist.

Hon’ble Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Balbir Singh Sidhu said as per reports of 2021 prostate cancer affected 14 lacs people in India who consulted hospital but actual number is much more. So early diagnosis is key to cure. In this book Dr Aulakh advised men must get blood test (PSA) checked up regularly after age of 50. MR Sidhu congratulated Dr Aulakh and Dr Bindra editor of the book for putting efforts to bring this book in Punjabi for common men to save precious lives. They must consult urologist if urinary or sexual problem is there.

Dr Apar Singh Bindra editor of book thanked minister , Vc, director and others present. He said we will bring more such books in future