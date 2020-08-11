26 people died due to electrocution during lockdown: JPCC

Ranchi, August 11 (HS) As many as 26 people died and 23 sustained serious burn injuries due to electrocution since April till date in the lockdown period because of callousness and high-handedness of the state electricity department, claimed Jharkhand Congress Pradesh Committee (JPCC) on Tuesday. The party demanded action against the erring officials and compensation to the victims. Congress, which is part of the Hemant Soren government, said that their protest was against the power board officials. Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey said, “We are appealing to the government to take action against the culprits by initiating a probe into every case of negligence and provide compensation to those who lost their family member or were serious injured.” Another spokesperson Rajesh Gupta added, “Our fight for people’s cause will continue. We shall reveal more such instances of negligence by the power department.” The party also criticised Environmental Impact Assessment Draft 2020 which is readied by the union ministry of forests, environment and climate change and is currently inviting public suggestions before being tabled in the parliament. Dubey said, “We reject this draft as it is for corporates’ business needs rather than safeguarding forests and wildlife.” Hindusthan Samachar/Raj Kumar-hindusthansamachar.in