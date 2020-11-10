Traffic Police City (Srinagar) launches special drive to curb traffic violations

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 10 (HS): The traffic police city today launched a special drive against traffic violators to curb traffic violations in Srinagar. It was given out that traffic accidents take a huge toll on human life and India contributes 23 percent of the world fatalities (two lakh ninety nine thousand), which are mostly due to traffic rule violations The department has also launched in parallel a month long awareness program for general awareness of the citizens in collaboration with Kashmir Road Safety Foundation and God's Lap NGO organized an on-road traffic awareness programme on the hazardous use of HID (High-intensity discharge lamp) and importance of HSRP (High Security Registration Plate). During the awareness programme the motorists were made aware how HID lights are being the main cause of traffic accidents during night hours. HS/Ranjit-hindusthansamachar.in