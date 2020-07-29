Police along with Excise department launch bung destruction drive in Bandipora

Srinagar, July 29 (HS) Continuing its efforts to eradicate drugs menace, Bandipora police along with Excise Department have destroyed wild bung in Hajin area. The team under the supervision of SDPO Hajin and SHO Hajin along with Excise Department have destroyed wild bung in Chandargeer, Hakbara and other adjoining areas of Hajin. General public of the area have appreciated the action of Bandipora police. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding cultivation of contrabands in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling & cultivation of contraband substances shall be dealt as per law. HS/Ranjit-hindusthansamachar.in