MP JTN chairs BSNL meeting, inspect, NIELIT, JNV and KV schools

Later, MP Ladakh inspected NIELIT Center and interacted with the student. He enquired the Deputy Director NIELIT Phuchok Toldan about the project like Tourist Permit Portal, set up of Bio Medical Lab in collaboration with CSIR Chandigarth and PGI Chandigarth and also enquired about the digital intervention in Handicrafts and Handloom. In response Dy. Director said that Tourist Permit Portal will be complete in March.

During his visit to JNV school, JTN inspected the boys hostels and enquired about the issues of students. Later, MP directed the Principal and hostel warden to maintain cleanliness of the campus and the dining hall and instructed to provide healthy and nutritious food to the students.

MP Ladakh, also visit Kindra Vidalaya School, Where JTN enquired about basic facility like drinking water, co-curricular activities, medical check-up and other issues. A number of issues were also discussed regarding construction of hostels, central heating system, school bus and other issues in detailed in the office chamber of KV schools with principal.