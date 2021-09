About Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas born 18 July 1982) is an Indian actress, model, and film producer. Miss World 2000 winner Chopra is India’s most popular and highest-paid entertainer. In addition to two National Film Awards, she has won five Filmfare Awards. She received the Padma Shri from the क्लिक »-www.ibc24.in