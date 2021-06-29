offences-of-sdpo-unfolding

Chapra/Gopalganj,29June(H.S.) Mischiefs and offences of SDPO Kamalkant Prasadhave unfolded before the CID probe team as many came forward for their depositions. One Surendra Gond of Semra village under Bhore police station told before the team that in 2015, SDPO had arrested him and forced him to file false case against Ashutosh Dubey of Patkhauli village under Kateya police station. When he did not budge, SDPO abused him with caste bias and threatened to implicate him in Arms Act case. He had to put his signature on a plain paper out of fear . Ashutosh Dwivedi told that the SDPO filed false report in a land dispute after taking money from one party and when he objected, SDPO framed him in false SC/ST case and was about to indulge his name with arrested terrorist Yasin Bhatkal. SDPO also tried to implicate him in false riot case after getting the idols broken at Chhath Ghat Medicine shop owner Suresh Jaisawal of Kateya deposited that the SDPO had called him after inquiring ab out his shop and then asked for fifty thousand . He also had threatend to implicate in false case if the money was not paid to him CID, weaker section SP Veena Kumari told that arresting evidences have been gathered during the probe. Action against the SDPO will be certain after probe report was submitted, she added. Meanwhile SP Veena Kumari has written to SP, Gopalganj for lodging FIR against the SDPO on the basis of allegations levelled by Surendra Gond. She has requested to lodge FIR within 24 hours under many sections of SC/ST act. Hindusthan Samachar/ Rakesh K. Singh