liquor-smuggler-arrested-from-haryana

Chapra/Gopalganj,14 June (H.S.). Gopalganj police have arrested a big supplier of liquor from Haryana. supplier is Manjit Kumar is from Jhajjhar in Haryana and he was supplying Truck loads of foreign liquor to Bihar for the last five years. SP Anand Kumar told that from 2016,Manjit Kumar was doing this and has made a great fortune for himself. He said that on 11 June, a Truck loaded with Haryana made foreign liquor was seized from NH-27 under Gopalpur police station and the driver along with cleaner were arrested. On their Information, Name of liquor mafia Manjit Kumar cropped up. A team was sent to Haryana and the kingpin was arrested,he added.Manjit runs three liquor shops. In another incident the old lady drank the hair die mixed water and succumbed. The incident occurred at Bhaisaha village under Manjha police station. Deceased has been identified as Lalmati Devi. Her daughter in law had put the die mixed water in a glass to colour her hair.By mistake the old lady gulped it and soon started feeling ill.She was rushed to hospital but succumbed. Dr Pravin Tiwary told that more than half dozen chemicals remains in die which affects lever and kidney. Hindusthan Samachar/Rakesh K.Singh