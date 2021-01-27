development-works-were-accelerated-in-the-district-commissioner

Chapra,27 January,2021 (H.S.).Unfurling the Tri-colour at main function at Rajendra stadium, commissioner Mrs. Poonam remembered the contributions of persons and said that the constitution drafted by them has made democratic system stronger. She also underlined the contribution of great men and freedom fighters of Saran and said that administration has come up to the expectations of people during tragedy of floods and pandemic. She said that 20 crores were spent for 67 migrants coming here during pandemic as they were quarantines and provided with kits. 14.49 crores under chief minister special relief work were deposited with the accounts of forty thousand labourers residing outside the state. Five units have been established at Parsa, Baniyapur, Isuapur, Nagra under industrial new orientation program where migrant labourers coming from outside have started work. She underlined many other achievements of the government and felicitated the freedom fighters. DIG Manu Maharaj, SP Santosh Kumar, DM Dr.Nilesh Ramchandra Deore unfurled Tri colour at their respective offices. Republic Day was Celebrated in the district with fanfare, keeping in mind the constraints of Covid-19. Hindusthan Samachar/ Rakesh K. Singh-hindusthansamachar.in