corpse-of-woman-found-from-the-bush

Chapra,20 May,2021 (HS) Corpse of a woman was today found from a bush along Gandak canal at Nautan village under Ekma police station. When the stench of the corpse spread, villagers noticed it and informed the police. Hearing of the incident police reached there and sent the body for postmortem. Identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. Age of the deceased is said to be 25 years. Rumour is that the woman died of Corona and family members threw it at this abandoned place. Police is investigating the case. Hindusthan Samachar,Rakesh K. Singh