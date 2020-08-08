BJP leader Prem Raj Yadav condemns section of Yadavs for staging protest

Hyderabad, Aug 08 (HS) Prem Raj Yadav, former state secretary today strongly criticized a section of Yadavs for staging dharna in an undemocratic manner before the state office. Addressing a press conference here today, Prem Raj Yadav along with other Yadav representatives alleged that those who staged a dharna were only one section of the Yadav community and if they truly represented the Yadavs, they should have staged a dharna in a democratic manner by giving a memorandum to the state president. He strongly condemned the language spoken during the dharna and the threat issued by the Yadav Hakkula Porata Samiti. He said that they should have taken all Yadavs and important functionaries of the party into confidence before organising the dharna. There are over five Yadav associations. If they really want to represent the Yadav community, they should contest in elections. Prem Raj Yadav alleged that it appears that the dharna was staged at the behest of TRS to divert the attention of the various failures of the state government. He assured that if Yadavs from the party will come forward the party will give them proper representation at various forums but there is a proper way for such things. He further said that he will speak to party president in this regard. (Hindusthan Samachar Hyderabad/Ratna Chotrani )-hindusthansamachar.in