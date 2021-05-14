Parimatch India Review 2021: how to start betting

If you are reading this article, then most likely you want to start making money in sports and enjoy it with the help of a quality and reliable betting company that will provide you with many betting opportunities. Choosing the betting company, you are not mistaken, because it will give you everything you need to make money and have fun. But most likely you wondered where to start, how to start placing bets and what should be done for this? If you are asking such questions, then our article was created in order to help you. We will tell you where to start in order to make money with pleasure.
First of all, you need to create an account so that you can manage your money and no one else has access to your account. Account creation takes place in two stages: registration and verification. There is nothing complicated in this, besides, the betting company's website is designed in such a way that everything is intuitively clear in the process. But we have prepared a short guide for you that will help you easily go through each stage. So where to start:
Go to the betting company website. On the site you will see a button in the upper right corner "Register", click on it. A registration field will open in front of you.
Fill in the registration field. Fill in the cells with the appropriate information. Enter only real data, then it will be checked.
Confirm your phone number. Enter the real phone number, an SMS code will be sent to it, you will need to enter it on the site to make sure that the phone belongs to you.
Create a password. The password is needed for the security of your account. Try to come up with a password so that no one can guess it and log into your account. Do not give your username and password to third parties.
Go through the verification process. Verification is needed to verify your identity. The betting company needs to make sure that you are a real adult user and not a fraud. To do this, the system may ask you to provide scans of some documents, for example, a passport, or take a selfie with a document. You don't need to worry, the betting company has reliable data encryption and data protection systems. Your data will not be used for fraudulent purposes.
After the betting company reviews your documents and verifies your account, you can place bets. But remember a few important rules:
You must be 18 years old. The betting company rules clearly state that the registration of underage users is prohibited. Therefore, if you have not reached the age of majority, then you will not be able to register or go through verification if you indicate the wrong age.
Do not transfer your account to third parties. All actions should be performed only by you, the use of one account by several persons is prohibited.
Do not re-register. If you have forgotten your password, please contact the support service or use the "Forgot password" button.
Observe the aforementioned rules, otherwise, the betting company may block your account and freeze your account if it suspects you of violating the betting company's rules.
By the way, you can also register using the betting company's app. There is nothing complicated in this, the registration process is almost no different from registering through a regular website except for the interface. You will also need to fill in the registration field, come up with a password, confirm the phone number and go through verification by providing a photo of the documents.
After you have successfully passed registration and verification, you can enter the site (or application) under your own name, to do this, simply enter the username and password that you came up with at the registration stage.
How to place a bet on Parimatch?
Once you have created an account, you are probably impatient to place your first bet and are wondering how to do it. This is also very simple, but before that, you need to go through one more step. You need to make a deposit, that is, replenish your account. For this, the betting company offers several reliable and popular options:
Debit / credit cards Visa, Visa Electron and Mastercard. Just deposit money from your payment card. Which payment system to use Visa or Mastercard is up to you. It has some minor functional differences. The main difference lies in the currency used. For a Mastercard, it is a euro, and for a Visa, it is a dollar. You can also use a different currency than the main one, but with some restrictions. The minimum limit is $ 10.
Electronic wallets (Neteller, Skrill, WebMoney, YandexMoney, QiWi, Entropay). If you are the owner of one of the mentioned e-wallets, you can make a deposit using it. Each wallet has its own characteristics, study them before creating an electronic wallet for yourself in order to choose the option that suits you. The minimum limit ranges from $ 1 to $ 30.
Bitcoin. Yes, the betting company even accepts cryptocurrencies! The minimum Bitcoin deposit limit is $ 10.
Bank transfer. Funding from your bank account using bank transfer. The minimum limit is $ 10.
After you make a deposit (usually, money is credited to your account instantly), you can place a bet. Select the sport you are interested in and enter the desired amount for the bet. By the way, the betting company has the ability to set a limit. If you are worried about getting excited and betting all the money, you can set a limit for yourself. You will not be able to put more than the limit you have set.
You can use any of the above methods to withdraw funds, but it is better to use the same method with which you deposited funds. Each of the methods takes a different period of time for withdrawal (from an hour to several days). You can explore the specifics of each method as you make your choice. By the way, the betting company takes care of all the commissions, so you don't have to pay it.
Read more on the official website - .