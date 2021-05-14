Parimatch India Review 2021: how to start betting

First of all, you need to create an account so that you can manage your money and no one else has access to your account. Account creation takes place in two stages: registration and verification. There is nothing complicated in this, besides, the betting company's website is designed in such a way that everything is intuitively clear in the process. But we have prepared a short guide for you that will help you easily go through each stage. So where to start:

Go to the betting company website. On the site you will see a button in the upper right corner "Register", click on it. A registration field will open in front of you.

Fill in the registration field. Fill in the cells with the appropriate information. Enter only real data, then it will be checked.

Confirm your phone number. Enter the real phone number, an SMS code will be sent to it, you will need to enter it on the site to make sure that the phone belongs to you.

Create a password. The password is needed for the security of your account. Try to come up with a password so that no one can guess it and log into your account. Do not give your username and password to third parties.

Go through the verification process. Verification is needed to verify your identity. The betting company needs to make sure that you are a real adult user and not a fraud. To do this, the system may ask you to provide scans of some documents, for example, a passport, or take a selfie with a document. You don't need to worry, the betting company has reliable data encryption and data protection systems. Your data will not be used for fraudulent purposes.

After the betting company reviews your documents and verifies your account, you can place bets. But remember a few important rules:

You must be 18 years old. The betting company rules clearly state that the registration of underage users is prohibited. Therefore, if you have not reached the age of majority, then you will not be able to register or go through verification if you indicate the wrong age.

Do not transfer your account to third parties. All actions should be performed only by you, the use of one account by several persons is prohibited.

Do not re-register. If you have forgotten your password, please contact the support service or use the "Forgot password" button.

Observe the aforementioned rules, otherwise, the betting company may block your account and freeze your account if it suspects you of violating the betting company's rules.

By the way, you can also register using the betting company's app. There is nothing complicated in this, the registration process is almost no different from registering through a regular website except for the interface. You will also need to fill in the registration field, come up with a password, confirm the phone number and go through verification by providing a photo of the documents.

After you have successfully passed registration and verification, you can enter the site (or application) under your own name, to do this, simply enter the username and password that you came up with at the registration stage.



How to place a bet on Parimatch?