Melbet Mobile App India | Sports Betting & Mobile Casino

The international bookmaker with a Curacao license has released the Melbet app - a gaming software with excellent functionality that gives access to betting, slots and live casino. It is designed for Android and iOS devices. In this review, we will look at the installation instructions, useful options, advantages and disadvantages of this product.

How to download and install Melbet for Android?

The mobile application is not available in the Play Market: Google prohibits the distribution of content with the game for money through its service. The software is available on the bookmaker's website, it is presented as an APK file. Installing the client for Android involves:

Change the security settings. Enter the settings of the gadget and allow the downloading of software not from the Google store. Downloading the Melbet APK. Go to the bookmaker's website and at the bottom of the home page, click on the "Mobile Applications" banner. Tap the Android logo and confirm the file download. Installing the client. Open the installer and confirm the unpacking of the files. If the installation is successful, the Melbet App icon will appear on the screen.

Login to your account. If you don't have an account, register through the app.

How to download and install Melbet for iOS?

The iPhone and iPad client program is available through the App Store. But before you install it, make sure your device is registered in a region where betting shops are not prohibited. If Melbet app does not appear in the Apple store catalog, temporarily change your Apple ID by selecting Cyprus as your region of residence.

The client installation process itself takes half a minute:

Visit the operator's website by opening the mobile content page; Tap the Apple logo and go to the App Store page; Tap the install button and wait for the software to download.

If you are already registered at the bookmaker's office, log in with your account username and password.

Why is Melbet so Popular in India?

Melbet is an international bookmaker with 9 years of experience who has created a comfortable environment for Indian bettors:

The site is translated into Hindi;

Available settlements in rupees;

Cricket betting is accepted;

Technical support advises in English;

There are convenient services for depositing and withdrawing money.

The sports lineup has many sports that are in demand among Asian players. In addition to cricket, there are kabaddi, golf, baseball, cybersports, chess, horse racing, dog racing. Melbet app boasts high odds, a huge selection of markets and betting options.

Cricket Betting

Melbet app India accepts bets on many cricket leagues and championships from England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Since the matches are played all year round, the line always has a lot of events to bet on. The best spreads are provided for:

Indian Premier League;

World Cricket League;

ICC Champions Trophy;

Cricket World Cup;

Pakistan Super League;

ICC World Twenty20;

Big Bash League, etc.

For prestigious tournaments, not only basic, but also additional betting options are available - best partnership, winner of the toss, best bowler and batsman.

Melbet New Player Bonus

Online bookmaker offers a great bonus for new users - 100% on first deposit up to 8,000 INR. To get it you need to fulfill 3 conditions:

Register at Melbet; Refill your account by any convenient way; Wager a 5-fold bonus.

Wagering takes into account expresses from 3 or more events with odds 1.40 or higher. It is necessary to fulfill the requirements to bets within 30 days. If the player doesn't have time to transfer all amount to the main account, it will be cancelled.

Note: at any time the bookmaker may ask the player to verify his identity (KYC).

How Do I Deposit to Melbet?

The app has a full-fledged cash-in and cash-out facility. Use the instructions to make a deposit:

Click on "Deposit" at the top of the screen;

Select one of the financial services from the list;

Specify the deposit amount and payment details.

Please note that the minimum deposit amount depends on the payment system and varies from 55 to 1,000 rupees.

Melbet Mobile Casino

The bookmaker has slots, lotteries, toto, TV games, live casino, bingo and other gambling entertainment. Melbet operates under license from the Curacao Gaming Commission, so it uses only licensed games. There are several thousand games in the catalog:

3D slots - machines with stunning visualization and graphics that create a sense of real presence in the picture. Gamblers accessible to a huge variety of themes, adventure stories and bonus levels.

Classic machines - retro-models on 3 reels with a limited selection of winning lines and laconic design. The catalog includes both simple and exclusive versions of games with high payouts.

Roulette - about 10 varieties of popular table games: French, American, European, Indian, accelerated, with two-mesh zero, etc.

Live games are gambling games conducted by real croupiers, due to which the atmosphere of a real gambling hall is created. Roulette, baccarat, sic bo, Monopoly, poker and other table games can be played with dealers.

Keno is a number lottery that uses 80 numbered balls. The gamer receives a virtual lottery ticket on which to mark 1 of 20 numbers. Cash prizes are awarded if the outcome is guessed.

The application contains all the games that are on the operator's website. Available sorting slots by provider, volatility and popularity. Almost all slots can be tested for free by running a demo version of the game.

Melbet app - excellent software for online betting and gambling entertainment, which exactly replicates the main resource of the bookmaker. Install it on your smartphone to have uninterrupted access to sports betting, video broadcasts, working with the cash register, casino games.