How Will Technology Shape the Online Gaming Industry in Future?

Gaming has been an ever-transforming industry, which has been evolving over the years. The evolution and transformation have always been coupled with technological advancements, shaping the gaming industry. Taking advantage of the digital era, software companies keep coming up with innovations to take the gaming industry to the next level. The competition in the market keeps the game designers on their toes to come up with a unique element. It is the uniqueness of the games, which attracts the players, and creates their engagement.

Let us figure out how technology is evolving online gaming industry:

Graphics:

The visual quality of online games has enhanced in leaps and bounds, and the credit goes to HD graphics. With the improved image quality, your gaming has improved more than ever. Also, there have been HD 4K TVs and laptops to support technology. If you can’t stretch the budget, get yourself a new screen that supports 4K pixels, you can still savour an enhanced gaming experience, thanks to innovative graphics technology. With the advanced technology at their hands, the designers create the graphics that look so real.

Gamification:

Gamification technology has helped online casinos to evolve. Thanks to this technology, online casinos now are much more than a platform to accommodate games. Nowadays, online casinos feature leaderboards to attract and encourage the players to compete against each other to bag more prizes and bonuses. For example, online roulette or slot tournaments, loyalty-points, are there to pump the players up. This technology is responsible for emphasizing social gaming, a derivative of online casinos.

Voice Recognition:

We have seen voice recognition emerging as a new gaming trend in the online gaming industry. Gaming experts have been waiting for voice recognition technology to be a part of games for a while, and it’s finally knocked its presence. With this high-end technology at their disposal, the players will be able to enjoy games with their voice, and without the involvement of hands. It means the players can play the games without taking a break for drinking, eating, or anything else. Voice Recognition technology has uplifted the dependency of hand-eye coordination for playing the games, which enhances the gaming experience by manifolds.

Augmented Reality:

Augmented Reality allows the game developers and designers to infuse Virtual Reality with real-life landscapes. Pokémon Go, developed in 2016, is the live example of the technology, which made the players wander on the streets and roads to catch Pokémon. The game had become a part of the real-life world & surroundings, thanks to Augmented Reality.

This technology relies on GPS to allow it to infuse the virtual and real worlds together, and present a blended world to the players. The researchers are still exploring the application of this technology in online gaming.

With continued investments in Augmented Reality, the gaming industry can see new possibilities.

Virtual Reality:

Virtual Reality is emerging as new technology, which may still take a while to fit perfectly in the industry. An increasing number of companies are releasing VR headsets to enjoy VR gaming. On average most gamers don’t own a VR headset, but its continued promotion and advanced technology have sparked the interest.

Many new online casinos have been trying to take the players’ experience to the next level, and are willing to incorporate this technology to their platforms. The technology is being considered by the casinos, to take the players on a wild journey of casino games.

Digital Payment Methods:

New industries will keep on evolving, but we can’t forget technology behind the electronic payments. It’s a simple fact that the online gaming industry would not have come so far, without a back by digital payment technology. For the players as well as the companies, it is crucial to have a safe and secure mode of payment.

Several payment methods enable online transactions, such as debit/credit cards, E-Wallets like Neteller, Skrill, and prepaid cards like Paysafecard. Now cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum also provide the much-required privacy and security to the players.

Now, depositing and withdrawing funds from an online gaming platform does not raise the eyebrows of the players anymore.

Conclusion:

Internet and technology have brought endless opportunities in all the industries worldwide, and the gaming industry is not an exception. Software companies keep coming up with new technologies to meet and raise the expectations of gamers.