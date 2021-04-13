Get to know Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Rules

All the 55 European national teams, England included, have already begun their campaigns to get to next years' tournament with various matches. While most people on any betting sites list (and followers of the qualifiers) think that it's baffling to hold the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, which is relatively small compared to many states, there's something else in the cooking pot that's equally puzzling. The qualifying format is not only baffling; it's perplexing.

Everyone interested in the World Cup qualifiers is wondering how the 55 European teams will be sifted into a group of only 13 qualifying teams. What's more, there are even more queries as to what the Nations League has to do with the whittling down. As if that's not enough, most people wonder why Qatar's national team is involved in the process. Let's see what the rules look like.

The Decision For Europe's Qualifiers

There are currently 10 groups; all made up of the 55 European teams. Five of the groups have five teams each, while only one has six. Out of the ten groups, there will be ten selected winners and then an additional three teams.

Determining the three extra slots will be a process that includes all group runners' up and two of the best Nations League group winners. These 12 teams will then battle it up in semi-finals and finals with three four-team playoffs. The top three teams will make up the three European qualifiers.

It's the rules that every sporting competition that's group-orientated should have a Group of Death. The 2022 World Cup qualifiers' outstanding team includes Norway, Holland, and Turkey, all in Group G.

Since the hosts, Qatar, are lined up for some desperately needed experience against their qualified opponents, they will act as Group A's sixth team. Other teams in the same group are Azerbaijan, the Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Luxembourg, and Portugal. However, the group's standings will not be affected by Qatar's final result.

Noticeably, this isn't the first time Qatar is walking into unchartered waters with the competition they aren't matched up to.

The Ban Of Russia

Unfortunately for Russia, until next year, they've been banned from all major sporting events. They, however, will be part of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. They will be able to play in Qatar but only under specific restrictions. Some of the restrictions include:

- No usage of their anthem or flag

- They can only have the word "Russia" on their kits if the words "neutral athlete" or "neutral team" have equal prominence on the kits.

Russia was banned due to manipulating lab data and breaking anti-doping rules.

Other World Cup Qualifiers

While Europe has just started preparing for the qualifiers in Qatar, other teams are already knee-deep. South American teams have already done four games while Asia and Africa are in the second stage. Oceania has met hurdles due to COVID-19 delays and will only start next year.

The Next Step

The three European qualifiers are scheduled to have play-offs in March 2022. This will only be a month before team England finds out who their opponents for the World Cup are for the tournament finals.

The last World Cup with 32 teams is set for Qatar in 2022, and teams all over the world are looking forward to the next 48-nation World Cup tournament that'll take place in 2026 in the USA.

Conclusion

We are almost coming to terms with the current complicated qualifications. Hopefully, by the time we get on board, there won't be any more unimaginable rules or processes we've got to catch up to for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.