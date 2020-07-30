Divyanka accepts black and white challenge, posts her beautiful photo

New Delhi, July 30 (HS) TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has recently accepted a challenge. The actress has completed the black and white challenge, in which one has to put their picture. While taking the challenge she uploaded a black and white picture of her. Divyanka is seen in the bride's look, in the picture. She also wrote a beautiful message with the picture. She said, "Ever wonder what this #BnWChallange is about? It's to acknowledge that we women stand together in solidarity against atrocities towards us across globe. World may be advancing yet we see the cases of femicide, female foeticide, domestic violence or inequality in personal and professional front- acts that drain the colours off a woman's soul. We women are announcing with these posts, that we are there for each other.TOGETHER WE WON'T BREAK! #ChallengeAccepted..Thanks for nominating me @sayantanighosh0609 @akanksha8000 @parekh_forum @tanvisparekh…I nominate YOU wonder women following me. Let's roar together! #StayTogether #StayStrong #LetsNotKeepSilent #Sisterhood Hindusthan Samachar / Radha Tiwary-hindusthansamachar.in