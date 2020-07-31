Actor Bobby Deol's web series 'Ashram' teaser released

New Delhi , July 31(HS): The first look and teaser of actor Bobby Deol's web series 'Ashram' has been released. The web series will stream on MX Player from August 28. In this web series, apart from Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar and Study Suman will be seen. Ashram is directed by Prakash Jha. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of Bobby Deol from the web series 'Ashram' on Twitter on Friday. He wrote- ' Official ... Bobby Deol is making his digital debut. The first glimpse of 'Ashram', the series is directed by Prakash Jha. It will stream on MXPlayer from 28 August 2020. Bobby Deol too shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote - 'Here is the first look of the ashram. I look forward to seeing it together with all of you on MX Player on August 28, 2020. ' Hindusthan Samachar / Radha Tiwary-hindusthansamachar.in