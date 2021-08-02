Best Cricket Betting Apps in India

Cricket Betting Apps in India:
It is no secret that Indians are crazy over cricket and follow it just like a religion. India has birthed many legends of the game with supreme skills and talent, because of which the love for cricket in India will never fade away. Naturally, cricket lovers love to bet on sports because of the countless betting markets available at competitive odds on many cricket betting apps.
Ever since online sportsbooks and casinos became a trend, people generally gambled on their PC. However, times have changed, and most of the users prefer to bet directly through their smartphone. All top bookmakers have their own online cricket betting apps.
The following article will focus on the best cricket betting apps for android that are available for use in India. Check out the big names and what makes them so special.
Parimatch:
Parimatch is not just famous in India but has a huge following all over the world, especially in Europe. It has been an industry leader for more than 20 years now and offers a great 100% welcome bonus up to 10000 INR for Indian users. The app is easy to use and runs on almost all Android and Apple devices. You can bet on almost all major international and domestic cricket tournaments and matches here. Another great thing is you can use various payment options and gamble in Rupees.
22bet:
Indians love betting at 22bet because of the impressive range of sports on offer. Football betting is really popular here, but that does not mean it lacks anything in cricket betting. Payout percents are higher here than other popular sportsbooks in India. The app can be downloaded easily, and new users can get an outstanding welcome bonus upon making the first deposit. Again, you can bet in Rupees here using many popular Indian payment portals.
Bet365:
The UK Gambling Commission regulates Bet365, which is one of the biggest names in the sports betting industry. The app has all features and allows you to bet on sports instantly while live-streaming certain events. Again, the range of sports here is not limited to just cricket, and you will find countless markets for countless sports. The early cashout feature is another thing that makes the app famous among Indians.
10Cric:
Even though there is no shortage of cricket betting apps in India, 10Cric has a stellar reputation. Once you install the app, you will find that it has a basic user interface that is easy to navigate and access. All top cricket events are listed on the homepage, and you can bet on all live and upcoming matches. There are exclusive promotions for mobile app users here. The customer support team is available all day to resolve any app related query or anything else.
LeoVegas:
The LeoVegas app is another one on the list of top cricket betting apps for Android in India. Cricket betting is top-notch here, and you can even spend time playing classic and modern casino games here. Install and run the app to make a new account within 5 minutes and begin your cricket betting adventure as soon as possible. The company focuses a lot on the Indian market and comes up with regular bonuses and rewards for users based in India.
Indians have a great passion, love, and understanding of cricket, which makes them one of the top communities that bet on cricket. Indians registered at various online bookmakers for their betting needs. Recently, all top online bookmakers have released mobile applications for Android and iOS smartphones. We talked about the best cricket betting apps available in India. Choose any one of the best apps to start with cricket betting smoothly.