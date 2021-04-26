5 Players Who Can Win the Orange Cap in IPL 2021

The orange cap is presented as the highest run-scorer in an IPL season. It is the highest honor for a batsman in IPL. At the beginning of the season, the orange cap is first presented to the highest run-scorer in the tournament after all the teams participating have at least played one match. Then the race continues, and finally, the batsman with the highest score at the end of the tournament gets to take the orange cap home.

When a batsman is performing well and scoring good runs on the board. It always does not correlate to the performance of the team as well. Throughout the history of IPL, only once has the winning IPL team also had the orange cap winning player in it. In 2014, Kolkata Knight Riders won the trophy, and Robin Uthappa won the orange cap from KKR.

This list features five such probable contenders for the orange cap:

Rohit Sharma

Known as the hitman, Rohit Sharma is a force to reckoned with when he is in form. The captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, has led the team to win five IPL titles so far. He has an excellent track record in T20 matches, with one of the only batsmen to have over 5000 runs in the IPL. He has also scored multiple centuries in the T20 format.

In 2020 he had to be out on injury for a few matches. This year brings new hope for the player as he is fit and healthy to lead his team. This could be the year he finally gets his orange cap.

David Warner

David Warner of SRH has been an incredible and consistent performer in IPL since 2014. He has averaged over 500 runs in every season, with 548 runs scored in the last season of IPL. His amazing form will be a big factor for him to be one of the top contenders of the orange cap this season.

David Warner has already won the orange cap three times. The first time he won in 2015, then in 2017, and then in 2019. Going by that pattern, he has a chance of winning the orange cap this year as well if you believe in the pattern.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul was the winner of the orange cap in the last season of IPL in 2020. This gives a great insight into his form going into the new season of IPL. No Indian batsman has been able to retain their orange cap so far. Only Chris Gayle has been able to do it.

KL Rahul could be the first Indian to win back-to-back orange caps if he is successful in winning it this year. Judging by his class and form, it is very much in the books, which makes him a solid contender for the orange cap.

Devdutt Paddikal

The prodigious player from RCB, Devdutt Paddikal, had been phenomenal on the crease in his debut season last year. He is just 20 years old and showing great promise for the future. In the last season, he scored 473 runs and emerged as the highest run-scorer in the RCB camp for that season. This accomplishment was achieved when he played in the same team as Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers.

The child prodigy can very well be a top contender for the orange cap this season, given his current performances in the Vijay Hazare trophy. If he successfully won the orange cap, he will be the youngest player to win the orange cap.

Virat Kohli

The captain of team India and RCB, Virat Kohli, is also a top contender for the orange cap this year, given his smashing form recently. He has returned to his best form, as seen in the India vs. England series recently. He has also decided to move up the batting order and start opening for his team RCB for IPL 2021.

A batsman like Kohli's ability to face more balls as an opener gives them a plethora of chances for winning the orange cap this year.

Studying the orange cap contenders for IPL 2021 can help you analyze the upcoming season.