How Will Technology Shape the Online Gaming Industry in Future?

Voice Recognition

We have seen voice recognition emerging as a new gaming trend in the online gaming industry. Gaming experts have been waiting for voice recognition technology to be a part of games for a while, and it’s finally knocked its presence. With this high-end technology at their disposal, the players will be able to enjoy games with their voice, and without the involvement of hands. It means the players can play the games without taking a break for drinking, eating, or anything else. Voice Recognition technology has uplifted the dependency of hand-eye coordination for playing the games, which enhances the gaming experience by manifolds.

Augmented Reality

Augmented Reality allows the game developers and designers to infuse Virtual Reality with real-life landscapes. Pokémon Go, developed in 2016, is the live example of the technology, which made the players wander on the streets and roads to catch Pokémon. The game had become a part of the real-life world & surroundings, thanks to Augmented Reality.

This technology relies on GPS to allow it to infuse the virtual and real worlds together, and present a blended world to the players. The researchers are still exploring the application of this technology in online gaming.

With continued investments in Augmented Reality, the gaming industry can see new possibilities.

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality is emerging as new technology, which may still take a while to fit perfectly in the industry. An increasing number of companies are releasing VR headsets to enjoy VR gaming. On average most gamers don’t own a VR headset, but its continued promotion and advanced technology have sparked the interest.

Many new online casinos have been trying to take the players’ experience to the next level, and are willing to incorporate this technology to their platforms. The technology is being considered by the casinos, to take the players on a wild journey of casino games.

Digital Payment Methods

New industries will keep on evolving, but we can’t forget technology behind the electronic payments. It’s a simple fact that the online gaming industry would not have come so far, without a back by digital payment technology. For the players as well as the companies, it is crucial to have a safe and secure mode of payment.

Several payment methods enable online transactions, such as debit/credit cards, E-Wallets like Neteller, Skrill, and prepaid cards like Paysafecard. Now cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum also provide the much-required privacy and security to the players.

Now, depositing and withdrawing funds from an online gaming platform does not raise the eyebrows of the players anymore.

Conclusion

Internet and technology have brought endless opportunities in all the industries worldwide, and the gaming industry is not an exception. Software companies keep coming up with new technologies to meet and raise the expectations of gamers.